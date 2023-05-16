ADVERTISEMENT

This Man Makes Outfits Out of 'Kulfi' and Straws, Check It Out

Tharun keeps experimenting with various materials. He made a dress out of plastic straws and another out of 'kulfi'.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
This Man Makes Outfits Out of 'Kulfi' and Straws, Check It Out
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Social media has given a platform for everyone to showcase their talent, and some use it rather creatively! Just like this man who creates unique outfits from unusual materials like kulfi, newspapers, garlands etc.

He goes by 'Tiktoker Tharun' on Instagram and his creative and bizarre videos have a huge fan following, where he often puts up such content. Besides these videos where he showcases his outfits, he even dances and enacts various movie scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tharun keeps experimenting with various materials. In a previous video he made a dress out of plastic straws, while in another, he used kulfi. In yet another video, he uses imli or tamarind to create an outfit.

His videos garner mixed responses from netizens, while some find his clips funny, others him talented. Check the responses here:

One user wrote, "My goodness... what a creativity man"

Another user came to his defense against negative comments and wrote, "Don't put negative comments bcz (because) we have to observe that talent shown by him.... really great talent"

Here are other reactions:

Also Read

Body Positivity Influencers Recreate Dil To Pagal Hai's Iconic Dance Of Envy

Body Positivity Influencers Recreate Dil To Pagal Hai's Iconic Dance Of Envy

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral   Bizarre 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×