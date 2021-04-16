Gujarat: Five COVID Patients’ Bodies Cremated on a Single Pyre

Bodies of five COVID patients were cremated on a single funeral pyre at a Surat crematorium on Wednesday, 14 April.

In crematoriums across Gujrat fatalities due to COVID-19 are much higher than the state government's official COVID-19 data.

According to a report by The Times of India, at Gujarat's SSG Hospital, at least 180 people died in COVID ICUs in the last nine days. While the number of deaths in COVID ICUs in GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Gotri, were 115 since 7 April.

Combining these two government-run hospitals’ data, the death toll is close to 350 in a week. However, the government figures put the total death toll of the pandemic in entire Vadodara district at 300 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.