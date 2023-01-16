This Fan-Made 'Pathaan' Trailer Featuring Minions Is Twitter's Latest Obsession
An SRK fan took to Twitter to share his hilarious rendition of Pathaan's trailer, entirely starring minions.
With Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming release, Pathaan (25 January), the global megastar will be returning to the silver screens after five long years. This explains why his fans and ardent admirers cannot stop talking about the SRK-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer. Social media buzz around the film has especially skyrocketed after the release of its trailer on 10 January.
Adding to the rising chatter, a Shah Rukh fan has taken to Twitter to share his re-imagination of the Pathaan trailer, entirely featuring minions - the animated yellow characters popularized by the 2010 film, Despicable Me (and its subsequent follow-up films).
Take a look:
The hilarious edit is accompanied by a caption saying, "Pathaan Minion Trailer Version made by me ! @iamsrk you need to see this and this version is specially for ur lil son AbRam. I hope you will like this 🔥"
Since uploading (12 January), the tweet has grabbed over 10K eyeballs, with netizens showering him with love and encouragement. While one Twitter user has pointed out how perfect the lip-syncing is, others have fallen in love with how funny the clip is.
Check out how Desi Twitter has reacted:
