There's A 'Barbie X Bobby Deol' Edit And Desi Twitter Cannot Get Enough Of It

Quoting the now-viral fan edit, a Twitter user joked, "I'm a Bobby girl In the Bobby world".

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Ace actor and filmmaker, Greta Gerwig’s magnum opus, Barbie is all set to hit the silver screen on 21 July. The film is being hailed for one of the most creative and elaborate promotional tours, which is only skyrocketing the hype.

Adding to the chatter is a Bobby Deol fan…bet you didn’t see that coming! A fan account on Twitter posted an edit of Bobby Deol dressed in pink, attending the Barbie Premiere, which took place on 10 July.

The caption of the tweet just read, "#Barbie". Take a look:

As soon as the tweet hit the internet, it started inviting a lot of chatter. Since uploading, the image has garnered almost 550K views. While the hyper-realistic edit made most wonder if the actor actually attended the premiere, others reacted with hilarious jokes and comments.

Check here:

Topics:  Barbie   Bobby Deol   Barbie movie 

