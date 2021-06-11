Surroor 2021, Himesh's Latest Track Takes Twitter by Storm

Himesh Reshammiya has dropped his latest album song-- Surroor 2021, and fans on Twitter cannot get enough of it. Surroor 2021 is the title song of the album and has already caused a lot of buzz on the internet.

The Aashiq Banaya Aapna singer announced the release of his third studio album today on Instagram with the caption, "Surroor 2021 title track is out now on Himesh Reshammiya melodies you tube channel , give it all your love , Jai Matadi let’s rock ❤️❤️ surroor girl @uditisinghh #surroor2021 #surroor2021titletrack #himeshreshammiya #uditisingh #himeshreshammiyamelodies"

Check it out here: