Subway Faces Backlash Over Insensitive Sign Regarding Titan Submersible Tragedy

Fast-food giant Subway has found itself in hot water following complaints about a sign displayed outside one of its franchise sandwich shops, which made a distasteful joke regarding the recent Titan sub tragedy.

The incident occurred when the OceanGate submarine, on a mission to explore the Titanic wreckage, tragically imploded, claiming the lives of five individuals, including British explorer Hamish Harding, billionaire Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush.

However, in a questionable move, a Subway branch in Rincon, Georgia, in the United States, has been accused of exploiting the tragedy for publicity.

A sign displayed outside the fast food joint read, "Our subs don't implode." The controversial sign sparked outrage after its images spread across social media platforms, prompting a wave of backlash.