Human Remains Found in Titanic Submarine Wreckage, US Coast Guard Confirms

The tourist submarine, which was named 'The Titan', operated by OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with its home ship on June 18 off Newfoundland, Canada.

The passengers presumably died instantly when the submarine imploded under the crushing pressure of the North Atlantic at a depth of more than two miles.

Among those on board were British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions.

The US Coast Guard also said that the recovered debris will be taken aboard a US Coast Guard cutter to a US port for further analysis.

The US Coast Guard has launched its highest level of probe, called a Marine Board of Investigation, into this tragic incident.