Students Dance & Cheat During an Examination in Bihar Government School

According to reports, the clip is from a government school in Nalanda, Bihar during a biology examination.

A rather bizarre video from Bihar school has surfaced on the internet where the students can be seen dancing and playing songs on the TV screen during a Biology exam.

According to reports, the clip is from a government school in Nalanda, Bihar where class 11 students are supposedly appearing for their exams while there is no sign of an invigilator.

The video is shared by a Twitter user with a caption that reads, 'This is from an ongoing examination in 11th standard in a government school in Islampur, Nalanda. Pawan Singh (the singer in the TV clip) taking practical lessons during a biology exam'

In the clip, some students appear to cheat, while others are busy making videos and dancing while a song clip plays on the TV.

As soon as the video found its way on social media, it went viral and many people expressed their disappointment with the condition of education system in the state. The matter is currently under investigation.

Check out the reaction on social media:

(With inputs from The Free Press Journalism)

