'It Starts With Your Name': Starbucks Ad On Trans Woman Gets Mixed Reactions

The ad features a trans woman named Arpita who is going to meet her parents seemingly after a long time. There appears to be a fallout between Arpita and the father due to her decision to transition.

After some initial discomfort, Arpita has a heartfelt talk with her father. The latter then goes on to place an order for 'Arpita' as a way to show her daughter that he accepts and embraces er identity.