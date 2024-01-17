ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

SpiceJet Crew Slips In a 'Don’t Panic' Note to Passenger Stuck In The Toilet

SpiceJet crew slips 'don't panic' note to stuck passenger in toilet, assures help upon landing.

In recent times, there has been a surge in reports about widespread flight cancellations, diversions, and significant delays, causing anxiety among frequent travellers. An alarming incident occurred when a passenger on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa physically assaulted the pilot while the latter was announcing a delay due to low visibility caused by heavy fog affecting various parts of the country.

As per a report by ANI, a passenger travelling via a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bangalore found himself stuck inside the lavatory as the door just wouldn’t open. The lock got jammed and the crew was unable to open the door. So they slipped inside a note asking the passenger to stay calm, not panic and sit inside the toilet till the aircraft landed.

The note read:

Sir we tried out best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in few minutes so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself as soon as the main door is open. Engineer will come. Do not panic.
Here are some hilarious reactions:

One user wrote, "Thank goodness!! It was not the pilot stuck inside the toilet !!"

Here are the other reactions:

