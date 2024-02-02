ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Admired This Gutsy Girl': Shocked Netizens React to Poonam Pandey's Demise

Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor-model Poonam Pandey passed away on Thursday, 1 February due to cervical cancer, at the age of 32. The sad news was confirmed by Poonam's team on her official Instagram handle.

The untimely demise of Poonam has left several fans shocked. The majority of them expressed their condolences to the late actor through social media posts. Some fans recalled how "gutsy and kind" she was.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

One of the users wrote, "Poonam Pandey is dead? I really, really admired this gutsy girl. She's gone too soon.

"Poonam Pandey dying of cervical cancer at the young age of 32 is disturbing at many levels. Raises questions on health, glamour, deep anxieties and behavioural quirks. Rest well, lady," wrote another.

Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Also Read

Model Poonam Pandey Passes Away at Age 32 Due to Cervical Cancer

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Poonam Pandey 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Admired This Gutsy Girl': Shocked Netizens React to Poonam Pandey's Demise

Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor-model Poonam Pandey passed away on Thursday, 1 February due to cervical cancer, at the age of 32. The sad news was confirmed by Poonam's team on her official Instagram handle.

The untimely demise of Poonam has left several fans shocked. The majority of them expressed their condolences to the late actor through social media posts. Some fans recalled how "gutsy and kind" she was.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

One of the users wrote, "Poonam Pandey is dead? I really, really admired this gutsy girl. She's gone too soon.

"Poonam Pandey dying of cervical cancer at the young age of 32 is disturbing at many levels. Raises questions on health, glamour, deep anxieties and behavioural quirks. Rest well, lady," wrote another.

Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer.
Also Read

Model Poonam Pandey Passes Away at Age 32 Due to Cervical Cancer

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Poonam Pandey 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×