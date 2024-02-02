'Admired This Gutsy Girl': Shocked Netizens React to Poonam Pandey's Demise

Actor-model Poonam Pandey passed away on Thursday, 1 February due to cervical cancer, at the age of 32. The sad news was confirmed by Poonam's team on her official Instagram handle.
The untimely demise of Poonam has left several fans shocked. The majority of them expressed their condolences to the late actor through social media posts. Some fans recalled how "gutsy and kind" she was.
One of the users wrote, "Poonam Pandey is dead? I really, really admired this gutsy girl. She's gone too soon.
"Poonam Pandey dying of cervical cancer at the young age of 32 is disturbing at many levels. Raises questions on health, glamour, deep anxieties and behavioural quirks. Rest well, lady," wrote another.
Have a look at some other reactions here:
