Twitter Rediscovers Hilarious Old Video of New Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif, former opposition leader, became the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday.

Shehbaz Sharif took over as Pakistan's new Prime Minister on Monday after Imran Khan was removed from office with a no-confidence vote. Khan lost the support of top military officials, and the parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif, former opposition leader, as Pakistan's new PM.

As news of this political turmoil broke out on Twitter with Sharif finally emerging on top, Twitter found an old video of him that you just cannot miss. The viral video is a compilation of the time he has addressed the media and completely lost his calm.

Each clip shows how he, in his excitement, has knocked over several microphones while speaking and aggressively waving his hands around. We're not sure if its his passion for politics or just a penchant for drama, but the videos are surely entertaining. Check them out here:

Here are some reactions to the video on Twitter:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

