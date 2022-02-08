Here’s How Shark Tank Pitcher Humiliated by Ashneer Grover Clapped Back at Him

After Niti's pitch, Ashneer Grover said, "Bahut hi ganda fashion hai yeh. Nobody will wear this in my house. Aap ye band kar do (This is really bad fashion. Nobody will wear this in my house. You should shut it down)."

As it turns out, Ashneer was a little off when it came to the "nobody in my house will wear this" claim as his wife Madhuri Jain Grover was spotted wearing a dress from the brand on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Twee In One took to their Instagram page to share a video dissing Ashneer and thanking Madhuri for having faith in their brand. The clip starts with Ashneer scolding Niti and ends with a picture of him and Madhuri posing together on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', where Madhuri is seen wearing the outfit. Check out the video here.