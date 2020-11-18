If You’ve Ever Dreamt of Living in SRK’s House, Here’s Your Chance
A dream come true for SRK fans.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for people across the country. A health crisis, unemployment, contraction of the economy.. the list is endless. Whether it's Kim Kardashian flying off to a private island with her close friends and family or Salman Khan taking up new hobbies while he social distances at his farmhouse, we knew one thing for sure - that if you're rich and famous, the pandemic is a little bit kinder to you. Not anymore, though!
Turns out, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Delhi home is now listed on AirBnB. The house, located in South Delhi's Panchsheel Park, is open to anyone and everyone - all you have to do is enter a competition.
Yes. Dead serious.
In case your essay writing skills are a bit rusty, skip this..
..because application process requires applicants to send in a write up explaining "what an open arms welcome means to them, explaining how a warm, inviting welcome helps them belong while they are away from home."
Deadline? 11:59 pm IST on 30 November.
From the description on the website, it seems like a competition to go live in a SRK-Gauri themed museum:
"The walls of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's home are filled with photographs joyfully collected over the years. From a peek into their time as a young couple to glimpses into their enchanting world today, the home is a living, breathing witness to the Khan family’s life together."
There's more..
Guests will get a chance to experience "a festive dinner of Khan family favorites" as well as a movie marathon of SRK's "most notable and favourite films."
If you're a SRK fan, this is probably something you do all the time anyway..
And of course, there's a little return gift (or souvenir) to take home too.
These are indeed dark times.
Here's how social media users reacted to this:
Touché
Ouch!
Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?
To know more, you can visit the website.
