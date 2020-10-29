Why Does Social Media Hate Kim Kardashian West?

Now before we go further, let's just put into perspective how Kim Kardashian (now Kim Kardashian West) became popular. It's because millions around the world were interested in what she was doing. And not to mention the infamous sex tape in 2002 - which she is asked about in EVERY interview to this day.

The glamour world talks about her contribution and the trends she's made popular. Lampshading, contouring, outside corsets, tiny bags, sheer clothing, latex clothing...this list can go on.

The show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, despite criticism, remains on the most popular TV shows' list in the United States. Needless to say, it has its fans in India too.

Her sisters Kylie and Kendall also rose to fame with the show.