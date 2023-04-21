ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes as SRK, Virat & Other Celebs Lose Blue Tick

Since April 20, legacy verified accounts who haven't bought Twitter blue subscription have lost their blue ticks

Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes as SRK, Virat & Other Celebs Lose Blue Tick
Trust Elon Musk to supply us with an unlimited dose of entertainment and drama every other day!

Since Thursday (20 April) night, legacy verified accounts who haven't bought the Twitter blue subscription have lost their authentication marks or the good old blue ticks.

A number of celebrities lost their verified blue tick marks, including Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and others.

This move has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some have expressed concerns about fake accounts or parody accounts impersonating celebrities and spreading misinformation, others are sharing hilarious memes.

Check out the barrage of memes:

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Twitter   Alia Bhatt 

