Gravity Defying Scene in 'Beast' Movie Confuses IAF Officer
A retired IAF Officer shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, "I have so many questions..."
On 13 April, the Tamil action film Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hedge, was released in theatres and received a mixed response from the audience and critics. Since its release on Netflix on 11 May in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil, the film has garnered considerable attention.
Many Bollywood and Tollywood films have action sequences that defy gravity and physics. A scene from the Tollywood film Beast went viral after an IAF officer shared it on social media.
Group captain Sivaraman Sajan, now retired from the Indian Air Force, took to Twitter and shared a small clip from the film. In this viral clip, Vijay, who plays RAW agent Veera Raghavan, is seen flying his fighter jet which is assailed by enemy missiles from different angles and yet he survives easily as the missiles collide with each other. Along with sharing the video, he wrote, "I have so many questions..."
The video has over 1 million views and numerous comments. While it is not uncommon for Indian films to depict the lead as an all-powerful superhero who saves everyone, the scene in question has stunned viewers. Many people also pointed out that Beast would not be the first film to abandon logic in favour of ridiculous and unrealistic action sequences.
