Rupa Patel AKA Kokilaben Reacts To ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ Meme
The viral meme is a scene from Indian TV serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.'
With the entire internet itching to know "Rasode mein kaun tha?" - it was only a matter of time until the viral clip (now a proud 2020 meme) reached Rupa Patel, who played Kokilaben in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.
Speaking to Times of India about how she found out about the meme in the first place, despite not being on any social media platform, she said that it was her sister-in-law who first sent it to her. Followed by her co-actor Rhea Sharma who shared the popular 'rap' version made by Yashraj Mukhate.
“My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it. I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude."Rupa Patel to Times of India
Patel also added that she does not feel offended by the various mashups of the scene going around on the internet as she believes it's important to know how to laugh at yourself. Patel feels that only "prominent characters" become memes and so she's taking this in her stride and feels grateful.
(With inputs from Times of India)
