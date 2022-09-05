'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser: Salman Khan is Back in His Long-Hair Look

In the first look video, Salman looks intense as he rides a cruiser motorcycle and walks midst the breezy Ladakh valley. The Ek Tha Tiger actor is seen his signature look in the first glimpse, with dark sunglasses and a silver chain bracelet on his hand.

Taking to social media, Salman's production house shared the first look of his upcoming action entertainer and wrote, "Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai. (This is only the beginning) Announcing #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan."