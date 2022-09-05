ADVERTISEMENT

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser: Salman Khan is Back in His Long-Hair Look

The action-packed film starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh will hit the big screens by the end of 2022.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser: Salman Khan is Back in His Long-Hair Look
i

Salman Khan unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring actors Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh on Monday, 5 September. The actor shared a teaser of the film with his fans on social media, wherein, he can be seen flaunting his long-hair look after decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first look video, Salman looks intense as he rides a cruiser motorcycle and walks midst the breezy Ladakh valley. The Ek Tha Tiger actor is seen his signature look in the first glimpse, with dark sunglasses and a silver chain bracelet on his hand.

Taking to social media, Salman's production house shared the first look of his upcoming action entertainer and wrote, "Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai. (This is only the beginning) Announcing #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan."

Directed by filmmaker Farhad Samji, the action-packed entertainer will have a vast pan-Indian ensemble cast, which will be announced soon.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release in the theatres by the end of 2022.

Also Read

Salman Khan Announces Release Date of 'Tiger 3' as Franchise Completes 10 Years

Salman Khan Announces Release Date of 'Tiger 3' as Franchise Completes 10 Years

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Salman Khan   Pooja Hegde   Venkatesh 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×