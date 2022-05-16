ADVERTISEMENT

As Prices Rise and Rupee Falls, You Know It’s Time To Blame It on…

LPG dearer, food costlier, but whose fault is it anyway? The buck stops...where? Here's our Kaafi Real cartoon.

Aroop Mishra
Published
NEON
1 min read
i

Prices rise, rupee falls, LPG dearer, food costlier, but whose fault is it anyway? The buck stops...where?

<div class="paragraphs"><p>And the blame game goes on and on...</p></div>

And the blame game goes on and on...

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

The buck stops with you, of course. And takes your hard-earned buck away!

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

