As Prices Rise and Rupee Falls, You Know It’s Time To Blame It on…
LPG dearer, food costlier, but whose fault is it anyway? The buck stops...where? Here's our Kaafi Real cartoon.
Prices rise, rupee falls, LPG dearer, food costlier, but whose fault is it anyway? The buck stops...where?
The buck stops with you, of course. And takes your hard-earned buck away!
