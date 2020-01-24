We Watched The Atrocity That is ‘Street Dancer’, Here’s A Summary

My job, it takes me places. Yesterday, I found myself sitting in a theatre ready to watch Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. To call it an ordeal would be an understatement, so you know what? I’m going to take this as an opportunity to do good for the world. As public service, I give you the simplified version of the story, because NOBODY deserves to have to pay for that.