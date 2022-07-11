ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Floods With Memes as ‘Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls’ Premieres

The episode premiered on Netflix on 8 July.

Ranveer Singh is known for his wild and colourful personality, which is why it seemed rather perfect that he shot an episode of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. The episode shot in Serbia premiered on 8 July and is Netflix's first interactive one.

While the audience is loving the show and Ranveer’s energy in it, there are also a lot of memes that have surfaced on social media. One of them was started by Ranveer himself. He tweeted a funny still from the show and wrote, “Tell me about the time where you went…”

And obviously, Twitter has responded with enthusiasm. Check out the best memes here:

Which meme did you like the most?

