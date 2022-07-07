‘Deepika Padukone’s Mom & I Took Time To Warm Up to Each Other’: Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt also talked about her life after her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor on 'Koffee With Karan'.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt appeared on the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 and both talked about life after marriage. Ranveer revealed that he has two wardrobes now and added that Deepika Padukone’s mom ‘did not know what to make of him’ at first.
When asked about how she had to ‘adapt’ to the Kapoor family, Alia said, “Even though we are a very close family, we're not a very big family. And also, we don't have these sort of massive celebrations together, we don't constantly get together, everyone does their own thing."
"Then enter the Kapoor family, where everybody does everything together; they eat together, perform rituals together. In fact, Ranbir (Kapoor) used to make fun of me (at first) but I think I'm a pro now," the actor said.
Talking about his post-wedding life, Ranveer told Karan Johar, “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white T-shirts and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off.”
“But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?” Karan asked. Ranveer answered, “Yes, of course.”
“But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika Padukone’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom.”Ranveer Singh
The seventh season of Koffee With Karan premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 7 July.
