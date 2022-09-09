Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer ‘Brahmastra’ Gets Mixed Reviews on Twitter

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Amitabh Bachchan is easily this year’s most awaited film. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film created a lot of buzz especially due to its heavily packed VFX and the time it took to make this film a reality. But has it lived up to the hype? Twitter users have both loved and hated the film, and here are some reactions: