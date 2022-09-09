ADVERTISEMENT
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer ‘Brahmastra’ Gets Mixed Reviews on Twitter
Here's what Twitter thought of 'Brahmastra'.
i
Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Amitabh Bachchan is easily this year’s most awaited film. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film created a lot of buzz especially due to its heavily packed VFX and the time it took to make this film a reality. But has it lived up to the hype? Twitter users have both loved and hated the film, and here are some reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×