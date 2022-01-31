Man Who Battled Depression Now Pays Strangers Rs 10 to Listen to Their Story
Raj Dagwar stands for 5 hours on Fergusson College Road, Pune, and offers to hear people's stories.
Being a good listener is tough, and finding someone who is a good listener is even more tough. But this man has a rather creative solution to this problem.
Raj Dagwar, a 23-year-old man from Pune, Mahrashtra recently became famous for a very thoughtful initiative. He is known for paying people Rs 10 to listen to their stories and how they are depressed or unhappy.
Raj himself has battled depression in 2019. He reached out to a therapist because he was hesitant to open up to his family. After seeking counselling, he got better and decided to do something for people who were suffering like him.
Now, he stands at Fergusson Road every day between 6pm and 11 pm with a board that reads "Tell me your story and I will give you Rs 10."
His initiative has picked up a lot since he first started it and he now has over 6,000 followers on Instagram. He has also been felicitated at the Youth Summit in Satara held last year.
"I am a good listener and some of them really enjoyed my company when they were feeling low. Everyone has problems, big or small, and it’s not easy to speak about them. The lockdown forced several people to live alone and also feeling lonely, which led to many keeping their emotions locked within themselves, thus leading them towards depression," he told News 18.
Apart from this, Raj is also seen offering people free hugs and roses to make their day better.
His "Depression Mukt" initiative is getting the attention it deserves, and it is only bound to grow in the future. A perfect example of kindness and humility doing its wonderful job!
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.