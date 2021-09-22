‘I’m a Failure, Career Is Over’: Netizens Show Support to Discouraged 23-Yr-Old
The user also spoke about having suicidal tendencies.
(If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you are not alone. Please seek help from professionals or visit the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) website for resources)
The internet can be brutal sometimes, but it is also a great place to be in, and this Reddit thread proves exactly that. When a user first put a post talking about their dire financial conditions and the fact that they weren't doing well career-wise, a lot of users showered them with support and words of encouragement.
The 23-year-old wrote about how they were doing an unpaid internship and it would take them 20 years to earn Rs 50,000 per month.
"I am 23 and doing an internship. I am not getting paid and it's so shitty. I hate it and my career is over/ stuck. Let's face the reality, that I won't be a big shot lawyer. It will take me next 20 years to get salary/ earn 50,000 per month. I am a failure and rat poison is the only thing, that I will buy next year when I will make 10,000 per month as salary or 20,000," his post read.
At times like these, all one needs is some positivity and that is exactly what this user got.
A lot of users shared their own experiences of not having a clue about what to do with their life at 23, and how he is still young and he has plenty of time to make his way. Some even asked him to talk a professional if he felt the need.
So many perspectives, and so much to learn! We need more safe spaces like these online where people can discuss their problems without fear of judgement. As for these people who supported this user; *chef's kiss*, keep up the good work!
