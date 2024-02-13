'Bold & Beautiful': Priyanka, Arjun Praise Ranveer's Ad On Men's Sexual Health

Ranveer Singh's latest advertisement for a men's sexual healthcare brand with adult film star Johnny Sins has taken the internet by storm. Now, the "bold" advertisement has drawn reactions from several Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Richa Chadha, and Zoya Akhtar, among others.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Ranveer wrote on 12 February, "It's bold to care." Reacting to the post, Arjun commented, "Baba, you are bold and beautiful for doing this." Meanwhile, Priyanka commented with a bunch of emojis.
Have a look:
Zoya, Richa, and Nakul Mehta also commented on Ranveer's post. Have a look:
For the unversed, Ranveer has partnered with a wellness brand to spread awareness about men's sexual health and erectile dysfunction. The advertisement for the brand is a comical parody of a typical Indiana saas-bahu drama.
The witty ad was written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team.
