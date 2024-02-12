Netizens Praise 'Bold' Ad On Men's Sexual Health Starring Ranveer & Johnny Sins

The ad starts with a joint family quarrel, a typical trope in most Indian daily soaps. Ranveer's character asks his younger brother's (played by Johnny) wife why she's leaving their house. Much drama takes place among the family members. Later, with the help of a capsule (that enhances men's sexual health), Johnny's wife decides to stay back.

Viewers were delighted to see such intelligent use of a daily soap to spread awareness. One X user wrote, "Hahahahahaha... this is a brilliant way to use a celebrity in an ad. Not only does not use Ranveer Singh (and Johnny Sins - 'Google' him!) in a totally unexpected (and hilarious) way using the much-derided Indian TV series trope, but it also makes the product category far more accessible to a wider set of people beyond it being used in hushed tones! Great job by Moonshot, the agency."