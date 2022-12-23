Prime Video releases a new session of ‘Maitri: Female First Collective’

Neha Parti Matiyani, Cinematographer, reflected on her decades of experience of working as a cinematographer and the inherent misogyny she was exposed to.

“I feel the misogyny now after 15 years, more than when I started. At that time, it did not bother me so much. Then I felt that I had to prove myself. But now it is hitting me that I am stuck in a specific zone professionally where people in the industry feel that because I am a woman, I can only work on a certain kind of films, mostly romantic comedies, while I know I am capable of exploring a much wider palette of genres.

I have been working with an all-women crew and I give them freedom in terms of bringing in suggestions and being a part of the whole creative process.”