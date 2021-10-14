In Bizarre Birthday Celebration, Man Cuts 550 Cakes, Flouts COVID-19 Guidelines
Surya Raturi ended up cutting 550 cakes to celebrate his birthday, watch the bizarre video here.
Birthdays are a cause of celebration, and we all want to spend them with the people we love. While some prefer to spend it just with their family and friends, others might end up taking it a bit too far.
In a bizarre incident, Surya Raturi from Mumbai recently went viral for cutting 550 cakes to celebrate his birthday. In videos that show how three tables are filled with cakes, it seems like the man was trying to compensate for a lot of things he missed out on during the lockdown, and not just his birthday.
Watch the full video here:
With a total disregard for COVID-19 rules, it is seen how Surya and his guests were celebrating his birthday without a care in the world. Netizens also pointed out how wrong and irresponsible this was, and said that he should have fed the poor instead of doing such an extravagant show.
