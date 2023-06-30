Pepsi's 'Colachup', a Combination of Cola & Ketchup, Leaves Internet in Disarray

ADVERTISEMENT
Pepsi's Colachup has lead to a hilarious meltdown among netizens who found the idea simply unappetizing.

The internet is no stranger to unique and bizarre food combinations, but Pepsi, the iconic beverage brand, has taken it to a whole new level by introducing 'Colachup'. The new introduction is a ketchup induced with pepsi flavours intended to be used as a condiment.

Pepsi took to Twitter to announce the launch of 'Colachup'. They wrote, "Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi".

The announcement of this bizarre concoction has caused a frenzy across the internet, leading to a hilarious meltdown among netizens who found the idea simply unappetizing, while some Pepsi lovers seem quite enthusiastic about trying it out.

The condiment is set to be launched on July 4 in selective locations.

Topics:  pepsi   Bizarre   PepsiCo 

