ADVERTISEMENT

'Peak Bengaluru': Woman Leaves AirPods In Auto; Driver Uses Tech To Find Her

A Twitter user quoted the woman's tweet with, "Bangalore is built different."

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
'Peak Bengaluru': Woman Leaves AirPods In Auto; Driver Uses Tech To Find Her
i

Bengaluru has lived up to its title of "India's Tech Capital" once again, with an amusing story of a woman who forgot her pair of Apple AirPods on an auto-rickshaw. She took to Twitter to narrate her experience after getting her Airpods back, thanks to a tech-savvy auto driver. She wrote, "Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security."

The woman detailed how she received her AirPods, adding, "Apparently, he (the auto driver) connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me."

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, netizens had a lot to say about this amusing incident. A Twitter user quoted the woman's tweet with, "Bangalore is built different" while another wrote, "Not for nothing are we the tech capital."

Here are some more social media reactions:

Also Read

There’s an ‘Idli ATM’ in Bengaluru & Netizens Are Amused

There’s an ‘Idli ATM’ in Bengaluru & Netizens Are Amused

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Bengaluru   Bangalore   Apple Airpods 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×