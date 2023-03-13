ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2023: Netizens Elated As ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ & ‘RRR’ Make History

'The Elephant Whisperers' won the 'Best Documentary Short Film' & 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the 'Best Original Song'

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
India woke up to the phenomenal news of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers making history at the 95th Academy Awards.

Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers won in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category and SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged the 'Best Original Song' Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu'.

As soon as the awards were announced, many users took to Twitter to congratulate the teams and expressed their joy after the momentous win for the nation.

One user wrote, "This is phenomenal! Such a proud moment for all of us Indians at the Oscars. Congratulations India. What an achievement by team RRR and team The Elephant Whisperers. Congratulations MM Keeravani!"

Another user wrote, "Congratulations to RRR & Elephant Whisperers for making India proud at the Oscars. India has truly arrived on the global stage as a creative powerhouse"

Here are some more reactions:

