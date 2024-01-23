‘Schools More Important Than Temples’: Old Video of a Young Boy Goes Viral

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya to unveil the statue of Ram Lalla took place on Monday, 22 January. The ceremony was concluded after PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation. From industrialists to celebrities, many attended the ceremony.
Meanwhile, an old video of a young Indian boy talking about the importance of building schools over the construction of temples is going viral on the internet.
In the old video, the reporter said, “God will give job and bless us with education”. The young boy seemed unconvinced saying, “I got education by going to school and no God came to give me education”.
Adding, “I prefer to respect my parents and teachers than going to temple”.
He also said that he wanted to be an IAS officer and serve the nation.
Netizens took to social media to react to the old video.
On person said, "How to sponsor the child's education? If he needs any help?"
Another user said, "what a smart, intelligent kid! hope he goes places!"
