More Pics of Ranbir, Alia, Katrina & Bachchans From Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Celebrities from both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry received invitations to participate in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony held in Ayodhya. Renowned figures such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, and several others adorned the occasion with their attendance.