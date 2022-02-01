As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget in the parliament today.
No matter what the occasion is, Twitter always knows how to handle it best with memes. The 2022 Union Budget is no different. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament to announce the budget, Twitter unleashed its memes: right from middle class jokes to tax payouts, desis have done it all.
Memes about salaries employees looking forward to benefits in the budget have by far been the most popular. The fact that Shark Tank India is trending has resulted in a gem of a crossover between the budget and the show memes. Check out the rest here:
