ADVERTISEMENT

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget in the parliament today.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Budget 2022 Memes.</p></div>
i

No matter what the occasion is, Twitter always knows how to handle it best with memes. The 2022 Union Budget is no different. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament to announce the budget, Twitter unleashed its memes: right from middle class jokes to tax payouts, desis have done it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memes about salaries employees looking forward to benefits in the budget have by far been the most popular. The fact that Shark Tank India is trending has resulted in a gem of a crossover between the budget and the show memes. Check out the rest here:

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Soldier Wears Combat Dress One Last Time; Twitter Gets Emotional

Soldier Wears Combat Dress One Last Time; Twitter Gets Emotional
As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT