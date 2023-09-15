News Anchor Laughs While Reporting On Bagmati River Floods; Netizens Amused

In an amusing incident that is making waves on social media, a news anchor from a Bihar and Jharkhand-based media outlet was caught laughing while reporting on the devastating Bagmati river floods.
The video of her inappropriate reaction went viral after being shared by 'X' user Sanjay Tripathi, sparking criticism and laughter.
Take a look:
The Bagmati River has unleashed severe flooding in areas like Darbhanga, causing widespread waterlogging and distress. The anchor's inexplicable laughter during such a grave situation has left many viewers perplexed.
While some speculate it might be a PCR room mix-up, others question whether she is still employed or has faced consequences for her conduct.
Check their reactions here:
