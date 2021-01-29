Twitter Divided on Kunal Kamra's Reply to SC's Contempt Notice

On 12th November last year, Attorney General KK Venugopal initiated contempt of court proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. Kamra had shared a bunch of tweets commenting on the Supreme Court’s judgment to grant bail to Arnab Goswami in an alleged abetment to suicide case of 2018.

Kamra had tweeted, “Honour has left the building long back and the Supreme Court of this country is the most Supreme joke of this country.” Apart from these, Kunal Kamra also tweeted an image of the top court in saffron colour, hoisting BJP’s flag in place of the tricolour. In response, AG called these to be highly objectionable” and “undermining the independence of the Supreme Court.”