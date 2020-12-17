SC’s Order on Contempt Petition Against Kunal Kamra on 18 December
Attorney General KK Venugopal had already given consent for filing of the contempt pleas against Kunal Kamra.
The Supreme Court will pass orders on Friday, 18 December, on the contempt petitions against comedian Kunal Kamra, for posting allegedly scandalous tweets against the top court, IANS reported.
Attorney General KK Venugopal had already given consent for filing of the contempt pleas against Kamra on 12 November.
“All these tweets are scandalous and we had sought consent from the attorney general,” Advocate Nishant Katneshwarkar told the bench, according to PTI.
A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah reportedly asked him not to read all the tweets before the bench, as it has already gone through the contents of the plea.
After a brief hearing in the matter, the bench said it will pass orders on Friday, IANS reported.
The plea has been filed by law students Shrirang Katneshwarkar, Nitika Duhan, and advocates Amey Abhay Sirsikar, Abhishek Sharan Raskar, and Sattyendra Vinayak Muley.
Attorney General KK Venugopal, on Thursday, 12 November, had given his consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against Kamra for his tweets about the Supreme Court.
The Attorney General's consent is needed for a contempt petition filed by a third party to proceed, under both the Supreme Court's Rules on contempt proceedings as well as the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.