Netizens Are Divided Over This Amul Ad Welcoming Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Amul, which is known for its socially relevant-yet impactful ads, ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, shared a doodle to commemorate the historic moment on social media. However, this time, the advertisement left netizens divided.
The doodle featured the iconic Amul mascot girl offering her prayers to the Ram Temple with folded hands. The text in the artwork read, "Temple of a billion hopes, Amul welcomes it.”
Sharing the doodle on X (formerly Twitter), the dairy brand wrote, "#Amul Topical: Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration…"
Have a look at the advertisement here:
For over 50 years, Amul has been successfully interjecting clever commentary about current affairs into social media posts. The brand's latest post, within hours, went viral on X, with over 15,000 likes, 2,000 retweets, and 5,00,000 views.
While some users hailed the brand for "respecting the religious sentiments" of their customers, others criticised the post for being "political."
One user wrote, "She is bare foot in front of Raam mandir, Great gesture by Amul."
"What a fall Amul India! Amul Ads used to be a mirror to the society. Amul is officially buttering Government," wrote another.
Have a look:
Take a look at some other reactions here:
The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya temple took place on Monday, 22 January. The ceremony was led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)