Netizens Flip Over the Huge Lift at Jio World Centre That’s As Big as a 1 BHK

Ambani's surely have a knack for creating a spectacle out of everything they do — remember the grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC, Mumbai? This time it is the lavish lift at Jio World Centre, owned by Ambani's, that has caught the attention of netizens.
The huge 16-tonne lift is apparently the world's largest lift. It has a floor space of 25.78 sq. metres and can carry the weight of more than 200 people at a time.
The video of the lift was shared by an influencer on Instagram and has now gone viral. The influencer joked that the massive lift, which has two sofas, is even bigger than a 1-BHK! He later hilariously urged Ambani's to give him a job.
After watching the video, social media users were equally shocked and had funny reactions to it. Check them out here:
A user wrote, "For a few seconds, I was searching for the lift until I realised you 'are' in the lift."
Another one wrote, "Bhai tu nhi bolta lift toh muje laga koi luxury room hi hai (Brother, if you hadn't mentioned that it's a lift, I would never have guessed)"
Here are some more reactions:
