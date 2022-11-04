ADVERTISEMENT

A Man Asked a Woman to Unblock Him on National Television; Twitter Calls Him Out

"Varsha dodged a bullet there", wrote a Twitter user

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
A Man Asked a Woman to Unblock Him on National Television; Twitter Calls Him Out
i

Do you remember 'The Neelam Show' on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where Neelam delivered love messages through her show? Well, imagine that, but on a primetime News channel and slightly creepy.

Recently, after India's win against Bangladesh, an anchor from Aaj Tak was interacting with the Indian crowd in Australia. During the conversation, a man from the crowd requested the anchor to ask his 'supposed girlfriend', Varsha, to unblock him. As the crowd poked fun and cheered him on, the anchor actually went ahead and urged the woman to unblock him.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this might have sounded like harmless humour, the Netizens weren't impressed. They quickly pointed out the misogynistic undertones in the scenario. For starters, if someone has blocked you for the past 4 years, you are not in a relationship with them. Take the hint, geez!

Twitteratis were glad that Varsha blocked the man and also criticized anchor's reaction to the incident. Here's what they said:

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

News Channel's Bizarre Coverage Of Russia-Ukraine Crisis Is Viral On Twitter

News Channel's Bizarre Coverage Of Russia-Ukraine Crisis Is Viral On Twitter

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral Video   Twitter   India vs Bangladesh 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×