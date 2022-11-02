Live Score, India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: Toss Coming up at 1pm
India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Live Updates: Both teams have won two of their first three fixtures.
India are taking on Bangladesh in both teams' fourth Group 2 match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
With two wins in three matches, India are occupying second place in their group.
Bangladesh have also won two of their three fixtures, but are behind India on net run rate.
The match will start at 1:30pm, with the toss expected to take place at 1pm.
Ind vs Ban Live: Positive News on Weather Front
After a rainy Monday at Adelaide, there were concerns regarding this fixture. However, it seems we will have a full-length match without any interruptions.
Currently, it is sunny at Adelaide with the Netherlands and Zimbabwe competing in a game. The chances of rain increase in a few hours, but remain under 25%.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Asian Rivals Meet at Adelaide
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs BAN Cricket Match Score: India will take on Bangladesh in their fourth match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. After a defeat against South Africa on the west coast, India have travelled to the east coast for this fixture, with the match being held at the Adelaide Oval.
India are in a good position to make it to the semi-finals. Having won two of their three matches so far, they are occupying second place in the Group 2 standings. As for Bangladesh, they have also won two of their three fixtures, but owing to a poor net run rate, they are placed in the third position.
India vs Bangladesh Live: Both Teams Eyeing Crucial Third Victory
India had a good start to their campaign, as they got the better of Pakistan by four wickets in their first match. In their second match, which was against the Netherlands, Rohit Sharma’s men enjoyed a comfortable 56-run triumph. However, their winning juggernaut came to a halt in their last game, where South Africa handed them a five-wicket defeat.
Bangladesh had to work harder than they would have liked to in their opening fixture against the Netherlands, but ultimately managed to secure a 9-run victory. The second match against South Africa saw the Tigers succumbing to a massive 104-run defeat, but Shakib Al Hasan’s boys made a comeback in their previous outing, where they defeated Zimbabwe by 3 runs.
