Live Score, India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: Toss Coming up at 1pm

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs BAN Cricket Match Score: India will take on Bangladesh in their fourth match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. After a defeat against South Africa on the west coast, India have travelled to the east coast for this fixture, with the match being held at the Adelaide Oval.

India are in a good position to make it to the semi-finals. Having won two of their three matches so far, they are occupying second place in the Group 2 standings. As for Bangladesh, they have also won two of their three fixtures, but owing to a poor net run rate, they are placed in the third position.