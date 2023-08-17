ADVERTISEMENT
An X user joked, "Everyone had a dark past for most of us it was orkut but for Sonu it was his acting career".

If you've watched the 2002 film, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, there's very little chance you have forgotten singer Sonu Nigam's acting debut. The bizarre film revolved around a shape-shifting serpent's quest for vengeance, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol, Armaan Kohli, Arshad Warsi, and more.

As fans marked the film's 21st anniversary on 16 August, a social media user shared a compilation clip of the singer's acting endeavors, sparking loads of laughter among netizens.

Take a look:

X user @IndieKnopfler shared a snippet of the renowned singer's portrayal of Vivek Saxena. Vivek, the lone survivor in a group trapped in a series of mysterious deaths, navigated a tangled web of accusations and peril.

Social media echoed with laughter as netizens found Sonu Nigam's acting more amusing than compelling. An X user joked, "Everyone had a dark past for most of us it was orkut but for Sonu it was his acting career".

Check some of their reactions here:

