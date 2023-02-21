Sonu Nigam's Team Member Injured In Scuffle Over Selfies at Mumbai Event

In continuation of the report, a case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of singer Sonu Nigam's complaint, the police said.

Sonu told ANI about the incident and how his team members got injured during the music festival. He said, "After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on the steps. Rabbani could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see in the video...Even I was about to fall,"

He further added, "I filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion, dhakka mukki, arrogance..…"

Moreover, DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters, "I have talked to Sonuji. Till now, we haven't found any such evidence. The accused wanted to take a selfie or he may have tried to garner some media attention...We would investigate further to ascertain the cause."

DCP Rajput also told reporters that the name of the accused is Swapnil Phaterpekar.