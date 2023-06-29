Netizens Are In Awe Of These Mumbai Local Passengers Grooving To ‘Kanta Laga’

A delightful video of men making their commute in the Mumbai local train more entertaining is making waves on the internet.

An Instagram user shared a clip of several passengers in a crowded Mumbai local grooving to the hit song ‘Kanta Laga’ by Lata Mangeshkar.

The video shows one man dancing and another passionately singing, while others chime in, and cheer them on. Someone can also be heard adeptly drumming the beats of the song.