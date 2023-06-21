Viral: Mumbai Local Passengers Jam To Kishore Kumar’s ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’

If you're experiencing mid-week blues, this clip will surely bring a smile to your face. This delightful video of Mumbaikars jamming to Kishore Kumar's 'O mere dil ke chain' in the local train is winning hearts on the internet.
The clip was posted on social media by an Instagram user, Sashank Pandey, along with a caption, "Who said we only fight in local train". The now video has garnered more than 500k views and several hundreds of comments.
The clip shows Sashank and fellow passengers singing the Kishore Kumar song in the local train, while an old man grooved to the beats. Many people on the internet found it wholesome and left heartwarming comments on the video. Check it out:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)