Viral: Mumbai Local Passengers Jam To Kishore Kumar's 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain'

With more than 500k views and hundreds of heartwarming comments, this is one video you don't want to miss.


If you're experiencing mid-week blues, this clip will surely bring a smile to your face. This delightful video of Mumbaikars jamming to Kishore Kumar's 'O mere dil ke chain' in the local train is winning hearts on the internet.

The clip was posted on social media by an Instagram user, Sashank Pandey, along with a caption, "Who said we only fight in local train". The now video has garnered more than 500k views and several hundreds of comments.

The clip shows Sashank and fellow passengers singing the Kishore Kumar song in the local train, while an old man grooved to the beats. Many people on the internet found it wholesome and left heartwarming comments on the video. Check it out:

Topics:  Viral   Mumbai Locals 

