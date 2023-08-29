The media landscape is often flooded with divisive narratives, particularly when it comes to ties between India and Pakistan.

Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever gold medalist at the World Athletics Championships, exemplified the true spirit of sportsmanship when he extended his support to his Pakistani counterpart, Arshad Nadeem.

Chopra's journey to victory was not without its challenges, especially from the fierce competition presented by Nadeem. Yet, time and again, Chopra demonstrated his friendship with Nadeem, highlighting the essence of compassion beyond borders.

This profound sense of sportsmanship was magnificently mirrored by Chopra's mother, Saroj Devi. Take a look: