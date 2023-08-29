The media landscape is often flooded with divisive narratives, particularly when it comes to ties between India and Pakistan.
Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever gold medalist at the World Athletics Championships, exemplified the true spirit of sportsmanship when he extended his support to his Pakistani counterpart, Arshad Nadeem.
Chopra's journey to victory was not without its challenges, especially from the fierce competition presented by Nadeem. Yet, time and again, Chopra demonstrated his friendship with Nadeem, highlighting the essence of compassion beyond borders.
This profound sense of sportsmanship was magnificently mirrored by Chopra's mother, Saroj Devi. Take a look:
At a recent press conference, she was confronted with provocative questions by journalists seeking to stir up negativity around the India-Pakistan matchup. However, her response was nothing short of inspiring.
She said, "Look, everyone has come to play in the field. One or the other will definitely win. So there is no question of being from Pakistan or Haryana. I am happy for the player who won from Pakistan as well."
This exchange was captured in a video and originally posted on X (formerly Twitter). Saroj Devi's prompt response gained a lot of traction online, sparking praise for her grace and refusal to be drawn into negativity.
Take a look:
