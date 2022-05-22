ADVERTISEMENT

Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

Netizens have shared other instances where delivery instructions were followed way too literally.

Hazel Gandhi
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook
i

A Nagpur man recently gave very specific instructions for a cake he was ordering, and perhaps the cake shop employee took them more literally than he was supposed to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kapil Wasnik, a Twitter user shared how he instructed the cake shop to inform him if the cake contained egg while placing an order on Swiggy. Instead, he got a cake with "Contains egg" written on it. The hilarious mishap has gone viral on Twitter.

"So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order," he wrote while sharing a picture of the cake. Check it out here:

Netizens couldn't help but laugh at this unexpected turn of events. Here are some reactions:

Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Have you ever faced an issue like this with the customer service?

Also Read

Gucci Umbrella Worth 1 Lakh Doesn’t Actually Stop Rain, Causes Frenzy on Twitter

Gucci Umbrella Worth 1 Lakh Doesn’t Actually Stop Rain, Causes Frenzy on Twitter

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×