Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

Kapil Wasnik, a Twitter user shared how he instructed the cake shop to inform him if the cake contained egg while placing an order on Swiggy. Instead, he got a cake with "Contains egg" written on it. The hilarious mishap has gone viral on Twitter.

"So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order," he wrote while sharing a picture of the cake. Check it out here: