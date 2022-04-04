CCI Orders Probe Into Zomato, Swiggy for Alleged Unfair Trade Practices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday, 4 April, ordered a probe into the conduct of food-tech giants Zomato and Swiggy for allegedly unfair trade practices.

The development comes after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) alleged “anti-competitive” practices by the platforms.

It complained that Zomato used consumer data to build cloud kitchens and selectively offered perks to certain brands for additional fees, in turn guaranteeing minimum revenues to such brands, The Indian Express reported.